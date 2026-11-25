All of Southern California's coastal communities are bracing for what weather officials are calling dangerous king tides that are expected to break records and cause significant flooding in communities on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

Officials say, aside from the king tides, another major concern is the breaking waves that could reach up to 15 feet in parts of Ventura County. The National Weather Service says the large swell combined with the high tides will produce the large surf.

Huntington Beach, CA November 24, 2026: A paddle boarder and a peddle kayaker patrol the harbor, checking on sandbags and other protective fortifications in front of homes and businesses as a King Tide arrives in the Sunset Beach area of Huntington Beach Tuesday, November 24, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben

Residents and local leaders have been preparing beachfront properties with sandbags, stationing water-pumping crews and issuing evacuation warnings.

Most of the region from Ventura County to Orange County is under an NWS Coastal Flood Advisory and Coastal Flood Watch until Thursday morning. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for all coasts until Thursday.

The NWS says dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves will increase the risk of drowning. The high surf could capsize small boats and damage piers.

High surf predictions:

Ventura County: 8-15 feet

Los Angeles County: 5-11 feet

CBS LA has also issued a Next Weather Alert for all of Southern California's beaches until Friday for the high risk of flooding and elevated surf.

Peak times for high tides on Wednesday:

Ventura County: 8:37 a.m.

Los Angeles County: 8:34 a.m.

Orange County: 8:32 a.m.

Officials in Ventura County issued evacuation warnings for residents, which will remain in effect until Thanksgiving Day at noon. The warnings were issued for residents living west of Pierpoint Boulevard.

"An Evacuation Warning means residents should prepare to leave if conditions worsen and an evacuation order becomes necessary," county officials said. "This advance notice gives residents additional time to prepare."