Southern California heat wave shatters October record highs as triple-digit temperatures scorch region

Downtown Los Angeles experienced its fourth consecutive day of 100-degree heat on Monday, extending its October record yet again as Southern California endures what the National Weather Service called a "major and long-lasting heat wave."

A total of nine daily maximum temperature records were set or tied Monday across LA, Ventura and Orange counties, the NWS said. They include:

Downtown LA: 104 degrees (Prev: 101 in 1953)

Oxnard: 98 (Prev: 94 in 2023)

Camarillo: 99 (Prev: 98 in 2023)

LAX: 101 (Tied: 101 in 1971)

Burbank: 102 (Tied: 102 in 1943)

Long Beach: 104 (Tied: 104 in 1971)

Woodland Hills: 106 (Prev: 105 in 2025)

Anaheim: 104 (Prev: 99 in 2020)

Santa Ana: 106 (Prev: 103 in 1953)

Tuesday is expected to bring more records to Southern California, including an extension of downtown LA's heat streak. According to CBS LA meteorologists, Tuesday will likely be the fifth straight day of triple digits in downtown LA, which hasn't happened in any month since 1963.

"We're getting into the rare territory now," CBS LA Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno said. "A gallon of gas cost 30 cents in the summer of 1963. That is the last time we had five straight days above 100 degrees in downtown LA until today."

Due to the extreme, unseasonal heat, CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through Thursday.

Tuesday's high temperatures include the following:

Downtown LA: 100 degrees

Santa Clarita: 100

Van Nuys: 104

Camarillo: 93

Malibu: 97

Pasadena: 98

Anaheim: 101

Irvine: 97

Ontario: 102

Riverside: 103

San Bernardino: 102

Temecula: 100

For the first time in the month of October, however, there is an end in sight for the heat. A significant cooldown is expected to occur by the weekend, with temperatures dropping into the 70s by Sunday, along with chances of rain across Southern California.

"Temperatures will drop by as much as 25 degrees by this weekend," Deanno said.