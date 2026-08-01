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Heat wave to continue in Southern California as record-threatening highs expected

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Southern California remains under several heat-related advisories, including an Extreme Heat Warning from the National Weather Service, as August kicked off with a widespread heat wave on Saturday.

The NWS's warning extends throughout the region until 8 p.m. Sunday. It projects temperatures between 95 and 110 degrees for virtually all of Southern California, except for communities within 10-to-15 miles of the coast.

Due to extreme temperatures, CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through Tuesday as inland heat continues.

The NWS said some record highs could be threatened on Saturday. 

"Surprisingly no records were set yesterday," a bulletin reads. "However, we get another chance for that today."  

Forecasted highs include:

  • 91 degrees in downtown Los Angeles
  • 98 in Burbank
  • 109 in Woodland Hills
  • 96 in Simi Valley
  • 104 in Santa Clarita
  • 83 in Culver City
  • 95 in Anaheim
  • 107 in San Bernardino
  • 102 in Riverside
  • 99 in Temecula
  • 116 in Palm Springs

Forecasters advise residents to limit outdoor activity during the day over the weekend due to the extreme heat.

Thousands are expected to flock to the beach to escape the heat, but the NWS warns that high surf and increased chances of rip currents remain on Saturday, so beachgoers should exercise caution when approaching the water.

"Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected at many of the beaches this weekend, as a result of swells from a tropical cyclone located west of Mexico," the NWS said.  

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