Heat wave to continue in Southern California as record-threatening highs expected

Southern California remains under several heat-related advisories, including an Extreme Heat Warning from the National Weather Service, as August kicked off with a widespread heat wave on Saturday.

The NWS's warning extends throughout the region until 8 p.m. Sunday. It projects temperatures between 95 and 110 degrees for virtually all of Southern California, except for communities within 10-to-15 miles of the coast.

Due to extreme temperatures, CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through Tuesday as inland heat continues.

The NWS said some record highs could be threatened on Saturday.

"Surprisingly no records were set yesterday," a bulletin reads. "However, we get another chance for that today."

Forecasted highs include:

91 degrees in downtown Los Angeles

98 in Burbank

109 in Woodland Hills

96 in Simi Valley

104 in Santa Clarita

83 in Culver City

95 in Anaheim

107 in San Bernardino

102 in Riverside

99 in Temecula

116 in Palm Springs

Forecasters advise residents to limit outdoor activity during the day over the weekend due to the extreme heat.

Thousands are expected to flock to the beach to escape the heat, but the NWS warns that high surf and increased chances of rip currents remain on Saturday, so beachgoers should exercise caution when approaching the water.

"Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected at many of the beaches this weekend, as a result of swells from a tropical cyclone located west of Mexico," the NWS said.