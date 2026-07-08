Southern California under Heat Advisory as first heat wave of the summer arrives

While most of the country endured a brutal heat wave over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Southern California enjoyed a relatively mild, pleasant set of weather conditions. Now, it's the Southland's turn.

The National Weather Service instituted a Heat Advisory for most inland communities in the region beginning Tuesday, which is set to run through Thursday in some areas and Friday in others.

"It is going to continue getting hotter in Southern California," said CBS LA meteorologist Amber Lee. "If you thought it was hot [Tuesday], get ready because it's only going to get hotter."

The NWS issued an advisory extending from San Luis Obispo County all the way down through Los Angeles County that will remain in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures range from the low 80s along the coast to triple digits in the high deserts and valley areas.

A similar advisory for Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties was issued, expiring 8 p.m. Thursday but promising similar levels of heat. The NWS warned that the temperatures combined with a lack of humidity could result in elevated fire risk.

For Wednesday, high temperatures were expected to reach or surpass 100 degrees in communities like San Bernardino, Hemet, Lake Elsinore, Palm Springs, Santa Clarita and Hesperia. Forecasts in the 90s included Riverside, Ontario, Temecula and parts of the San Fernando Valley of LA.

Temperatures were expected to climb to those highs by the early afternoon.

As the heat begins to sink in, Southern Californians can expect it to stay.

CBS LA expects a Next Weather Alert to go into effect as soon as Sunday with another heat wave approaching, this time with higher humidity mixed in for next week.

"If you thought it was muggy on July Fourth, get ready because it's going to begin to feel a little more tropical," Lee said.