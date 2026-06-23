Southern California heat advisory issued as temperatures expected to scorch parts of inland region

A heat advisory will remain in effect in parts of Southern California for a few days as a heat wave is expected to scorch parts of the inland region beginning on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says a significant warming trend will begin and peak on Wednesday with temperatures well above average.

An NWS heat advisory will be in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for parts of Los Angeles County's inland coast, including downtown. Weather officials said the advisory was issued in parts of the LA metro area, given the increased number of visitors for the World Cup and outdoor events.

Maximum temperature forecast:

Lancaster: Tuesday and Wednesday 102

Los Angeles: Wednesday 85

Pasadena: Tuesday 92

Santa Clarita: Tuesday and Wednesday 96

Simi Valley: Tuesday 88

Ventura: Tuesday and Wednesday 74

There is a higher risk for heat-related problems, especially given that humidity levels will be higher than normal, which will make it harder to cool down.

People are urged to remain indoors, limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated and watch out for signs of heat exhaustion or other heat-related illnesses. Weather officials also remind people that they should not leave young children or pets in vehicles during the heat.

Conditions will cool down after Thursday as the high-pressure system makes its way east.