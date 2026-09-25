Southern California coastal communities brace for possible erosion caused by Hurricane Polo

Coastal communities across Southern California are preparing for potential erosion caused by remnants of Hurricane Polo, which is moving in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico's western coast.

The National Weather Service says there is a relatively high confidence that Southern California will be impacted by southerly swells at the beginning of next week.

The NWS has issued a beach hazards statement for Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches, including the Malibu coast. The statement will remain in effect through Wednesday.

The swells could create strong rip currents and elevated surf. There is also a risk of moderate coastal flooding, especially on Monday and Tuesday in low-lying beach walkways, parking lots and roads.

Weather officials urge beachgoers to swim near a lifeguard and stay off rock jetties.

The City of Long Beach, an area of concern, posted a weather alert on social media reminding residents of the dangers caused by high tides. City officials are warning residents in the Peninsula and in Belmont Shore to remain alert.

Sandbags are available for pickup at the Claremont Parking Lot at 5400 E. Ocean Blvd.

A few weeks ago, coastal communities were also battered by strong waves from remnants of Hurricane Marie. Several homes had to be red and yellow-tagged due to damage and dangerous conditions.