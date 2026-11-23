Southern California beaches are under high alert as potentially record-breaking king tides are expected to cause significant flooding throughout the Thanksgiving holiday week.

The National Weather Service says along the Los Angeles County Coast, tides could reach between 8.2 and 8.6 feet.

Over the past few weeks, cities including Long Beach, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach have been battered by high tides that have flooded entire communities. But weather officials are warning that this week's king tides could be even worse.

Although the greatest risk of flooding will not take place until Wednesday and Thursday, weather officials are urging residents to act now and prepare their properties. The king tides this week will likely break the all-time tidal records set in October.

Aside from the concern of flooding, weather officials are also monitoring the moderate to high threat of sneaker waves. These waves can surge farther up on the beach than previous waves, into parking lots and roadways, creating dangerous walking and driving conditions.

The NWS says beachgoers should stay back from the water and off the rocks and jetties and not assume dry spots on the sands are safe.

Flood warnings and advisories

A coastal flood advisory will be in effect for Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange County on Monday and Tuesday. There could be shallow flooding for beach parking lots, moderate beach erosion and isolated damage to some buildings.

A coastal flood watch will go into effect in LA and Ventura counties on Wednesday and remain until Thursday. Peak high tides are expected between 8:45 and 10 a.m.

Ways to stay safe

The NWS says the most important thing people can do is listen and follow orders from officials.

If you have beachfront property, officials recommend placing sandbags in and around flood-prone areas.

If you are going to the beach, check for closures ahead of time, go where there are lifeguards on duty, stay back from the water's edge and never turn your back to the ocean.