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Southern California airports are being impacted by FAA nationwide ground stop

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Airports across Southern California are being impacted by a Federal Aviation Administration nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles International Airport, Ontario International Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport confirmed they are being impacted by the ground stop.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as soon as they are available," a spokesperson for the Ontario International Airport said. "Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest flight information."

The FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stop for all departing flights due to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."

The ground stop was posted to the FAA's National Airspace System Status website.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy posted on X, that the FAA issued the nationwide ground stop "following communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers."

Duffy added that technicians are investigating the incident. 

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