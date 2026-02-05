All lanes of southbound 71 Freeway in Pomona closed for police activity

All lanes of the southbound 71 Freeway in Pomona are closed for police activity on Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert on the freeway at Rio Ranch Road.

CBS LA has issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn drivers about the impact on their morning commutes. Drivers should use alternative routes, which include the southbound 57 Freeway, the southbound 15 Freeway, Garey Avenue and Towne Avenue.

It is unknown when all lanes will reopen.