Watch CBS News
Local News

All lanes of southbound 71 Freeway in Pomona closed for police activity

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

All lanes of the southbound 71 Freeway in Pomona are closed for police activity on Thursday morning. 

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert on the freeway at Rio Ranch Road. 

CBS LA has issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn drivers about the impact on their morning commutes. Drivers should use alternative routes, which include the southbound 57 Freeway, the southbound 15 Freeway, Garey Avenue and Towne Avenue. 

It is unknown when all lanes will reopen. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue