3 people injured after shooting at senior living facility in South Los Angeles

Three people were injured after a shooting at a senior living facility in South Los Angeles on Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it received a call for service at the Progressive Home Elderly on the 7000 block of Denver Avenue around 1:50 a.m.

LAPD Chief Mark Reina said officers responded within two minutes and, upon entry to the lobby, found three people who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The individuals were transported to local hospitals, where one person is in critical condition and two others are in stable condition.

Officers conducted a systematic search of the building and located the suspect on a different floor. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, the LAPD said.

Reina confirmed that the victims and the suspect are staff members at the facility. He did not provide further details about their roles.

LA City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson said he commended officers for their quick response. He added that their actions likely minimized further harm.

No residents were injured during the incident.