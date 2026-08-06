Man riding scooter struck and killed by alleged hit-and-run driver in San Pedro, LAPD says

A man in his 50s was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding a scooter in the San Pedro area early Thursday morning, according to Los Angeles police.

Officers told CBS LA that they were called to the intersection of Colden Avenue and San Pedro Street at around 5:20 am. for reports of a person down in the street next to a scooter.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department officials. The LA County Medical Examiner has since identified him as 53-year-old Antonio Galvan-Solorio.

The LAPD South Traffic Division Watch Commander confirmed with CBS LA that the incident was being investigated as a hit-and-run. They did not have any information immediately available on the suspect or the vehicle involved.