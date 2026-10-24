South Los Angeles police pursuit leads to 4 apprehensions, crash involving officer

Four individuals were detained after allegedly leading police on a wild pursuit through South Los Angeles on Friday night, which included gunfire and a crash involving an officer that left a person injured, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said reports of a man with a gun came in at about 10:50 p.m., leading to a police pursuit. Officers then noticed that four individuals were inside the vehicle.

During the pursuit, a responding officer was involved in a crash in the area of 92nd Street and Hooper Avenue. The officer was uninjured, but a bystander was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Shortly after, the suspect vehicle stopped in the area of 96th Street and Central Avenue, and gunfire was exchanged. It's not yet clear who shot first, but nobody was struck.

Four suspects then exited the vehicle and two fled on foot. The two that remained in the vehicle were immediately apprehended, police said.

A SWAT team was then called in to assist in finding the other two suspects, and the LAPD later confirmed that they were detained.

A total of four individuals are in custody as of Saturday morning.

No additional details were immediately made available.