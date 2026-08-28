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Suspect arrested after 67-year-old man fatally shot in South Los Angeles

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A 67-year-old man was fatally shot in the Manchester Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Friday morning and police have arrested the alleged gunman. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS LA that they were called to the 1700 block of W. 84th Street at around 6:10 a.m. for reports of shots fired in the area. 

Upon arrival, they found a 67-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, police said. 

Officers said the suspect, only identified as a man in his 60s, was taken into custody at the scene.

They did not provide information on a motive in the incident, but said that LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division detectives were investigating the matter. 

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