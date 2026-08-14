62-year-old man crossing South LA street in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash

A 62-year-old man using a wheelchair to cross a South Los Angeles street late Thursday night was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver, according to police.

In a news release shared by the Los Angeles Police Department, officers said they were called to the intersection of Vermont Avenue and W. 83rd Street, in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood, upon learning of a hit-and-run crash.

Police said the crash happened at around 10:40 p.m., when a car driving north on Vermont Avenue collided with the pedestrian, who was crossing in a marked crosswalk at 83rd Street. Instead of stopping to help, the driver fled from the scene.

The victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said that a standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD Officer Diaz and Detective Nily at 323-421-3577.