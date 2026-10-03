Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl taken from South Los Angeles

An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday night after a 3-year-old girl was allegedly taken from the Highland Park area of South Los Angeles.

It was issued at around 10:30 p.m. after the girl, Marieny Calderon, was abducted from the area near W. 49th Street and Figueroa Street earlier in the day, at around 7:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the Amber Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers described Calderon as standing about three feet tall and weighing approximately 27 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, red shorts and pink and white shoes.

An Amber Alert for 3-year-old Marieny Calderon. California Highway Patrol

Police said she was believed to be taken by someone driving a gray 2019 Toyota RAV4 with the California license plate 9ETY017. The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone who sees Calderon or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.