South L.A. shooting hospitalizes woman parking car

A woman parking her vehicle on South San Pedro Street in South Los Angeles Monday night was shot by unknown assailants, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was parking her car on the 10400 block of South San Pedro Street between 104th and 105th streets when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot at her. At least two people were inside the other vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition.

No suspect descriptions were available, the LAPD said. No motive was immediately determined.