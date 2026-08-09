LA County deputies detain person of interest in South Gate deadly shooting

A person of interest was detained at the scene of a deadly shooting in South Gate on Saturday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.

The shooting happened at around 9:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of Liberty Boulevard, deputies said in a news release shared Sunday.

"Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded ... regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, gunshot victim call," the release said. "Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound."

Deputies said that witnesses pointed the police to an individual who was allegedly responsible for the shooting. He was detained at the scene.

Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified as the investigation continues.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD Homicide Bureau detectives at 323-890-5500.