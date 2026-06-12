23-year-old man fatally shot outside South Gate bar; Los Angeles County deputies investigating

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside of a South Gate bar early Friday morning.

In a news release, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said that they were called to the 5800 block of Imperial Highway, near the entrance to Auggie's Bar & Grill, at around 2:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, 23-year-old Diego Chavoya Zuniga, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, the release said.

Initially, deputies detained a person of interest in the shooting, but after investigation, the person was released. They said that the incident did not appear to be random and that it likely stemmed from an altercation that happened outside the bar.

"During the altercation, the suspect shot the victim and then fled on foot and out of view," LASD's news release said.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.