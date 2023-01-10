Some Studio City residents advised to shelter in place

Los Angeles Fire Dept. crews were on scene assessing damage in the neighborhood of Fredonia Drive and Lankershim Blvd. Tuesday morning.

Around midnight part of the hillside gave way, bringing substantial mud and debris flows. Crews were clearing roadways of trees and other debris Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were going door to door to talk to residents. Residents of about 12 homes in the area of Fredonia and Lankershim were advised to shelter in place Tuesday morning during the worst of the storm.

LAFD said there was no structural damage to any homes.

Streets were not completely passable because of standing water and debris, and at least one vehicle was stuck in 2 to 4 feet of water.