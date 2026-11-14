Some delays remain at LAX after nationwide ground stop is lifted

More than 150 flights were delayed and another 155 were canceled at LAX on Saturday, as airports across the country look to return to normal following a nationwide ground stop on Friday.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, a total of 159 flights were delayed at the travel hub as of 8:20 a.m. Saturday. After the ground stop was lifted Friday evening, LAX told travelers on social media to check in with their airlines to see if their flight would be affected by resulting delays.

The FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stop for all departing flights at 12:36 p.m. Friday due to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." It lasted nearly 5 hours.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a news conference Saturday, "We are back at full operations." He said he didn't believe issues were caused by a cyberattack, but rather FAA systems that "didn't meet the moment."

At LAX, some travelers told CBS LA that they spent the night at the airport after their flights were delayed or canceled.

"I got to the gate and basically waited for 10, 15, 20 minutes. [The] crew wasn't there, then [we] got an announcement saying that the crew couldn't make it, so they had to cancel the flight," said Kim Pacis, who is trying to return to her home in Perth, Australia. "Now my flight is booked for Monday."

CBS LA crews reported that LAX terminals and security lines were more crowded than usual for a Saturday morning.

According to LAX, operations may not return to the complete norm until after the weekend.