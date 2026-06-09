SoFi Stadium workers reach tentative agreement with operators before FIFA World Cup, avoiding strike

A union representing more than 2,000 food and hospitality workers at SoFi Stadium reached a tentative agreement with the stadium's operator that includes raises for workers just ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

UNITE HERE Local 11 announced the deal during a news conference on Tuesday. Last week, the union voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike ahead of the massive international tournament, where eight matches, including two games involving the U.S. team, will be played in Inglewood.

"This is a historic agreement. Economically, this is the strongest agreement at any NFL stadium," said union co-president Kurt Petersen. "We won massive raises."

Most workers will earn more than $40 per hour and premium pay for events like the World Cup and next year's Super Bowl. The agreement also includes protections against subcontracting and automation.

FIFA signage is seen at Los Angeles Stadium (temporarily renamed from SoFi Stadium) ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles on June 7, 2026. Patrick T. Fallon /AFP via Getty Images

The new deal, Petersen said, expires in April 2028, just months before the 2028 Olympics come to Los Angeles. Legends Global, which operates stadiums across the world, including SoFi Stadium, confirmed the tentative deal in a statement.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Unite Here Local 11 and look forward to delivering an outstanding hospitality experience for fans at the FIFA World Cup matches at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium)."

Throughout the ongoing negotiations, the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the soccer tournament has been a sticking point for concerned workers. Petersen announced on Tuesday that the new deal has a rare provision that allows workers to strike during the course of the deal if "ICE or [the Department of Homeland Security] threatens their safety."

"This was not an afterthought," Petersen said. "It was the first issue we raised at the table, before we talked about wages or World Cup premium ... No other collective bargaining agreement in the country preserves the right to strike in response to ICE raids."

Federal officials say ICE will have a presence at World Cup games across the country, but its primary focus will be national security, not immigration enforcement, White House border czar Tom Homan told CBS News last week.

"We really want the security and safety of all our employees when they come to these FIFA games," said stadium worker Yolanda Fierro. "As well as the guests that we have coming into the stadium."