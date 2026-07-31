As children prepare to head back to school over the next few weeks, they aren't the only ones dealing with nervousness. Parents and caregivers can be stressed by the cost of it all.

But there is an often overlooked resource: school social workers.

Dr. Topieka Jones is the director of Climate, Culture and Equity for Paramount Unified School District. Dr. Jones says when families are under stress, student achievement takes a hit.

"Whatever our families need, we want to have that available," she said.

When it comes to family assistance, social workers are front and center. Dr. Jones says the district's social workers are a resource for families and students.

Social workers help ease back to school stress for students and families as they return to school. CBS LA

They often enter the scene after a staff member notices an unmet need, but help can come sooner if you know where to look.

Dr. Jones says you go to your school front office, let your school principal or counselor know your family needs help, and from there the social worker can provide those resources.

Paramount Unified has a resource center, where CBS LA found school supplies, diapers, household essentials, and clothes in all sizes. There is also a message on the wall, "Take what you need."

"You know, something as simple as a jacket we assume that all students will have a warm jacket for the winter, but that might not be the case," Dr. Jones said. "Our social workers help to level out the playing field for all students and families."

Mental health is also a district priority, so it hosts an annual wellness fair called Jaden's Place at Paramount Park Middle School. It is named for eighth grader Jaden Adams, who, with his dad, recognized financial instability was causing emotional distress. Some of the offerings come straight out of Southern California's wealthiest communities.

Among those offerings: sound baths.

"We're going to bring our kids what they would get in Beverly Hills, what they will get anywhere else because our kids and families deserve it," Dr. Jones says.