Snow blankets the streets outside Lancaster City Hall

Snow has started to fall in Lancaster with flakes dusting the ground outside of City Hall.

Snowflake update! ❄️City Hall may not look this snowy just yet but temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees in Lancaster. Please read the cold weather safety tips below to help you get through the coldest storm of the season. pic.twitter.com/KFqDFOTy0O — City of Lancaster (@cityoflancaster) February 23, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, meteorologists expect 2-5 feet of snow accumulation for areas near the elevation of 4,000 feet. A few places at a higher elevation can expect almost seven feet of snow. Most major mountain passes, as well as regions around 2000-4000 feet, can expect 6-12 inches of snow.

The City of Lancaster sits at about 2,350 feet above sea level and temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the area.

"The fact that it's snowing, I'm really excited," said Lancaster resident Diana Reed. "I'm like a 33-year-old child. I'm super excited."

The NWS has issued a Blizzard Warning for regions near the Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. Residents in the area can expect heavy snow with 75 mph gusts and near-zero visibility during that time period.

This is the first Blizzard Warning since Feb. 4, 1989. Additionally, officials have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which is expected to bring very cold wind chills amid strong winds.

Snow has also started falling on the Grapevine, the I-15 Freeway near San Bernardino and the Antelope Valley.

