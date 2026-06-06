Snoop Dogg set to drop it like it's hot at Long Beach F&M Bank Amphitheater's grand opening

Long Beach's waterfront, open-air music venue will officially open on Saturday, and one of the city's very own is set to do the honors.

Snoop Dogg, an iconic rapper known for hits like "Gin and Juice" and "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang," will be the first performer to take the stage of F&M Bank Amphitheater in a headlining capacity when it opens on Saturday night. The event is billed as Snoop Dogg and "Friends," but it's not yet clear who the "friends" could be, leaving surprises for the guests of the 11,000-capacity venue.

The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is a Long Beach native who played football at Polytechnic High School. Many of his songs mention his experiences growing up in the area.

The amphitheater is the city's first open-air concert venue. With the backdrop of the Queen Mary, city leaders hope Saturday's opening is just the first step in its aspirations to become an entertainment hub.

The $21 million amphitheater will be operated and managed by Legends / ASM Global, which operates 13 similar facilities nationwide, including the Greek Theatre.

F&M Bank Amphitheater already has a star-studded lineup set for the summer, including acts like Ice Cube and Mike Epps, Lil Wayne, Luke Bryan and Mötley Crüe.