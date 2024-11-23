Watch CBS News
Small debris flow partially closes Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Hollywood

By Dean Fioresi

A portion of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Hollywood was closed on Saturday when the wet weather caused a small debris flow. 

It was reported at around 10:30 a.m. near southbound lanes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Firefighters arrived to close traffic in the impacted area, at Kirkwood Drive. 

While there were no injuries reported and no damage to any structures, the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety was called to the scene to determine if the entire road would need to be closed. 

Crews say that the debris flow occurred because of a small retaining wall that gave way. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

