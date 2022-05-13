Small brush fire erupts in Bel Air

Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire that broke out in the Sepulveda Pass of Los Angeles early Friday morning, the second such fire to break out in the area in the last two days.

The five-acre fire was reported at about 1:45 a.m. off the southbound 405 freeway near Skirball Center Drive in the Bel Air area.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread further.

There were no evacuations or injuries. There were no signs of homeless encampments in the area, an LAFD official said.

A brush fire also broke out Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, near Mountaingate Drive in Brentwood. About 150 firefighters and three water-dropping helicopters battled the flames and extinguished hot spots.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.