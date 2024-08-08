Watch CBS News
Skateboarder dies after being hit by car in Santa Ana

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating the death of a skateboarder who was hit by a car in Santa Ana on Wednesday. 

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. near Main Street and 15th Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. 

Investigators say the skateboarder, since identified as 23-year-old Anaheim man Peter Bryan Duran Morquecho, was riding southbound along the western curb of Main Street when he was hit by a car that was also heading in the same direction. 

Circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, but police say that Morquecho fell to the ground unconscious afterwards. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, police said. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash, they further noted. 

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact detectives at (714) 245-8224. 

