Sixth Street Bridge Park gets $2 million to move forward with construction

A park-deficient Los Angeles community just got city funding approved to build a 12-acre park, in what one council member is calling social justice.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a $2 million allocation for the construction of the Sixth Street Park, Arts and River Connectivity project, with construction scheduled to begin in the summer.

The 12-acre park will connect the communities of Boyle Heights and the Arts District, which have historically lacked access to quality parks and open space, according to Councilman Kevin de Leon, who presented the motion seeking funds for the project.

"Park equity is not just a matter of convenience, it's a matter of social justice," de Leon said in a statement. "All communities, regardless of their ZIP code, deserve access to quality parks and open spaces."

The 12-acre park will be located under the Sixth Street Bridge. The project will include soccer fields, a walking path, two dog parks, a skate park, a performing arts plaza, and a large playground. The Sixth Street PARC project is intended to provide a safe and accessible space for community members to enjoy outdoor activities.

"This is a significant investment in our community, particularly for working families who face a disproportionate lack of park and recreation space," de Leon said in a statement. "By providing more green space and recreational opportunities we are investing in the health and well-being of our residents and creating a more vibrant and connected community."

Funds from Prop 68, the Parks and Water Bond Act of 2018 -- authored by de Leon when he was in the state Senate -- are also being used for the PARC project.