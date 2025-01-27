Single mother asks for help after Eaton Fire destroys her Altadena home

Mother asks for help after Eaton Fire destroys her Altadena home

Mother asks for help after Eaton Fire destroys her Altadena home

Mother asks for help after Eaton Fire destroys her Altadena home

Overcome with emotions, Bridgette Bradley stood next to the charred remains of her home in an Altadena neighborhood decimated by the Eaton Fire.

"This is my home," she said. "My home is gone."

Bradley, a single mother of three had rented at the Harriet Street home with the help of Section 8 housing vouchers for the last three years. Amongst the rubble, were the remnants of her youngest son Nehemiah's special needs chair. The 5-year-old was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

He's survived numerous surgeries and other emergencies in the past. The Eaton Fire started four days before his fifth birthday, right when things started looking up.

Without a home, Bradley has paid thousands of dollars to stay at a nearby hotel as she waits for financial assistance from her insurance company and FEMA.

"How do you even rebuild," she said. "Where do you even start?"

FEMA said they gave nearly $50 million in financial aid to Palisades and Eaton Fire survivors. Bradley is one of the 112,000 people who have applied for FEMA aid. FEMA said a little more than 22,000 applicants have been approved.

On Monday, they opened a third disaster recovery center in Altadena.

At any of the three centers, fire-affected residents can receive assistance from several county, state, and federal departments and agencies.

--

Have a tip about the Southern California wildfires? Send it to CBS News Los Angeles and KCAL News.