Additional Disaster Recovery Center opens in Altadena for fire victims

A Disaster Recovery Center opened Monday in the Altadena area offering essential county, state and federal assistance fire victims may need in a one-stop-shop setting.

The new center at 540 W. Woodbury Road, is the third hub of its kind and will serve the Pasadena, Altadena community affected by the Eaton Fire. The established center at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center is set to close on Saturday, and all services will shift to the Altadena location.

Fire-affected residents can receive assistance from a number of county, state, and federal departments and agencies at any one of the three centers.

State agencies, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Franchise Tax Board are available at the recovery centers, with Federal Emergency Management Agency staff also on site at the locations. A number of county departments, from animal care and control to child support services, are also represented.

The third center, for Palisades Fire victims, is in Los Angeles at UCLA Research Park West, 10850 W. Pico Blvd. All of the centers are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The following agencies are available at the new Altadena location:

LA County Departments

Aging and Disabilities Department

Office of the Assessor

Department of Animal Care and Control

Department of Child Support Services

Department of Consumer and Business Affairs

Department of Economic Opportunity

Department of Mental Health

Department of Military & Veterans Affairs

Department of Public Health

Department of Public Social Services

Department of Public Works

Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk

Department of Regional Planning

Department of Treasurer Tax Collector

California State Agencies

Department of Motor Vehicles

Employment Development Dept

Department of Social Services

Franchise Tax Board

Department of Insurance

Contractors State License Board

Department of Tax and Fee Administration

Department of Public Health – Vital Records

Department of Veteran Affairs

Department of Housing and Community Development

Federal Agencies

FEMA

Small Business Administration

Social Security Administration