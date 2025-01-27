Additional Disaster Recovery Center opens in Altadena for fire victims
A Disaster Recovery Center opened Monday in the Altadena area offering essential county, state and federal assistance fire victims may need in a one-stop-shop setting.
The new center at 540 W. Woodbury Road, is the third hub of its kind and will serve the Pasadena, Altadena community affected by the Eaton Fire. The established center at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center is set to close on Saturday, and all services will shift to the Altadena location.
Fire-affected residents can receive assistance from a number of county, state, and federal departments and agencies at any one of the three centers.
State agencies, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Franchise Tax Board are available at the recovery centers, with Federal Emergency Management Agency staff also on site at the locations. A number of county departments, from animal care and control to child support services, are also represented.
The third center, for Palisades Fire victims, is in Los Angeles at UCLA Research Park West, 10850 W. Pico Blvd. All of the centers are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The following agencies are available at the new Altadena location:
LA County Departments
- Aging and Disabilities Department
- Office of the Assessor
- Department of Animal Care and Control
- Department of Child Support Services
- Department of Consumer and Business Affairs
- Department of Economic Opportunity
- Department of Mental Health
- Department of Military & Veterans Affairs
- Department of Public Health
- Department of Public Social Services
- Department of Public Works
- Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk
- Department of Regional Planning
- Department of Treasurer Tax Collector
California State Agencies
- Department of Motor Vehicles
- Employment Development Dept
- Department of Social Services
- Franchise Tax Board
- Department of Insurance
- Contractors State License Board
- Department of Tax and Fee Administration
- Department of Public Health – Vital Records
- Department of Veteran Affairs
- Department of Housing and Community Development
Federal Agencies
- FEMA
- Small Business Administration
- Social Security Administration