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Simi Valley police investigating fatal crash in Target parking lot after car slams into Urbane Cafe restaurant

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Simi Valley police are investigating a fatal crash that happened when a car slammed into a restaurant in the Target parking lot on Monday afternoon. 

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot on Tierra Rejada Road, according to Simi Valley Police Department officials. 

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The aftermath of a crash near the Simi Valley Target on Monday, June 29, 2026. CBS LA

Circumstances leading up to what caused the collision remain under investigation. Police have not yet said if the decedent was in the vehicle or outside of the Urbane Cafe restaurant, where the car came to a stop. 

Five others were injured in the crash, four of whom suffered minor to moderate injuries. It's unclear if any of the other victims required hospitalization.

Aerial footage showed what looks to be a white Tesla that appeared to have driven into an outdoor dining area of the restaurant. The vehicle had considerable front-end damage, and the airbags were deployed. Police had blocked off a large portion of the parking lot as their investigation got underway. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

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