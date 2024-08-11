Simi Valley man speaks out after witnessing pit bull attack his neighbor and another dog

Simi Valley man speaks out after seeing his neighbor and his dog attacked by pit bull

A Simi Valley man is speaking out after witnessing a pit bull attack his neighbor and dog as they were on a walk last week.

It happened on Thursday evening at around 6:15 p.m. outside of a home in the 1400 block of Windmill Way, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

They say that a man was walking his leashed dog when an unrestrained pit bull that had escaped from a nearby backyard began to attack them.

The loose pit bull bit both the dog and its owner during the chaos.

Upon arrival, police were able to separate the dogs by using a fire extinguisher. This caused the pit bull to run from the area, however.

Eventually the pit bull's owner was able to coax it back inside.

Animal Control officers arrived shortly afterwards and took charge of the pit bull, police said.

The conditions of the man and his dog were not immediately known.

Their neighbor, who caught the moments on his home surveillance camera, says that he's upset by the city's response to the matter.

"Our entire community is in awe because we figured that this dog would be taken away," said James Collis. "As homeowners, and residents, this feels very unsafe because negligence is definitely going on."