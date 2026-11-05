Sienna Betts scores 17, No. 11 UCLA women coast to 78-42 win over UC Irvine

Sienna Betts scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and No. 11 UCLA used a big start and strong finish to roll to a 78-42 win over UC Irvine on Thursday night.

The Bruins never trailed after Betts hit a short basket 12 seconds into the game. It was 23-8 after one quarter. The Anteaters were only outscored by seven in the middle quarters and then UCLA had a 14-0 advantage in the fourth quarter when Irvine went 0 for 11 from the field and committed seven turnovers.

Elina Aarnisalo added 14 points for the Bruins (2-0), Timea Gardiner had 12 and KK Bransford 10. Three players had five assists, with UCLA having 25 helpers on 31 baskets.

Delaney White had 12 points and Ahrray Young had 10 points and 10 rebounds for UC Irvine (0-1).

The Anteaters went 3 of 22 from 3-point range and shot 24% (14 of 59) overall. They were outscored 40-14 in the paint.

UCLA led 42-21 at the half.

Up next

UC Irvine: At Northern Arizona on Tuesday.

UCLA: Host Arizona next Thursday.