Showcasing the public art along Metro's D Line extension

Along with the recent opening of Los Angeles Metro's three new D Line stations comes a new collection of public art for all to see.

The first stop is the concourse level above the Wilshire/Fairfax station, where artist Ken Gonzales-Day's digital photography project features images from LACMA's permanent collection across the street.

Gonzales-Day said he had to refine his photography techniques to capture the best possible images for the exhibit. He explained that the installation goes from dark pictures to light, mimicking the ascent from the underground to the street.

Ken Gonzales-Day's digital photography project features images from LACMA's permanent collection across the street. CBS LA

"As a Mexican-American artist, as a queer artist, it was an incredible opportunity to try to think about imagining a museum collection in a more inclusive way. A way in which might see the kind of diversity that is reflected in our city," Gonzales-Day said.

The second stop is the Wilshire/La Cienega Station where artist Soo Kim's cityscape stretches across the platform walls. Kim layered her photos of buildings along the Wilshire Corridor with architecture from around the world.

She also created a giant abstract map above the platform.

"It's really special to have this public work that's accessible at all hours for free," Kim said. "I was really most interested, not just the tourist who comes to the city all the time, but the commuter who has to see the artwork day in and day out. I made the work especially dense and full so that the commuter can see something new every time."

Soo Kim's cityscape stretches across the platform walls, and her giant abstract map hangs above the platform. CBS LA

For decades, Metro has turned transit stations into underground public art galleries funded by a small percentage of the construction fees.

These installations pay tribute to the spirit of the specific locations, the history of Wilshire Boulevard, nearby museums and the fossils underground.

"These are all world-renowned artists that have museum careers, gallery careers, but their artwork is in this public space," said Clare Haggarty, director of Public Arts and Design. "For $1.75, you can see this artwork that you normally see in museums."

The last stop is on Wilshire/La Brea, where Mark Dean Veca continues to admire his finished design.

"It was amazing to walk in here for the first time and see it completed," he said. "Completely lit, so beautifully. I was just really an empowering feeling."

The massive piece started as a drawing along the platform walls.

"There's 20 different vignettes. Each one has a different object that I chose to represent different aspects of the neighborhood, the history, the past, present of people living and working in the neighborhood," he said.

Mark Dean Veca's piece contains 20 different vignettes. CBS LA

The full D Line extension is expected to be completed by 2027. More artists have already been chosen but Metro encouraged anyone interested in working on future projects to apply.

Metal placards installed near each piece have a QR code so people can learn more about the artist.