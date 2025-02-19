Shots fired during pursuit with armed burglary suspect near Hollywood

A pursuit with an alleged burglary suspect came to an end near Hollywood on Wednesday evening and police say that shots were fired during the chase.

Despite crashing into an innocent driver at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Wilton Place at around 9 p.m., the suspects continued to flee, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They say that the pursuit involved two burglary suspects, both of which fled from the car on foot at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Romaine Street.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where a severely damaged red SUV could be seen sitting in the middle of the intersection. Paramedics could be seen speaking with people on the side of the road. It's unclear if they required medical treatment.

At some point during the incident, shots were fired near the Wilshire Country Club, police said. They did not say who it was that opened fire.

No reports of arrest have yet been made.