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Shore Fire burns nearly 100 acres in Riverside County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Riverside County firefighters are battling a nearly 100-acre brush fire burning near the Calimesa area. 

The blaze, which was been dubbed the Shore Fire by firefighters, was first reported at around 3:20 p.m. near the 31000 block of San Timoteo Canyon Road in the unincorporated area of El Casco, according to Cal Fire

By 4 p.m., crews said that the fire had burned 92 acres and was 0% contained. 

Firefighters said that the fire was burning near the Fisherman's Retreat and that both water-dropping aircraft and ground units were working to control the flames. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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