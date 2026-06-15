Evacuations ordered as Shore Fire burns nearly 500 acres in Riverside County

Riverside County firefighters are battling a nearly 100-acre brush fire burning near the Calimesa area.

The blaze, which was dubbed the Shore Fire by firefighters, was first reported at around 3:20 p.m. near the 31000 block of San Timoteo Canyon Road in the unincorporated area of El Casco, according to Cal Fire.

By 6:15 p.m., crews said that the fire had burned 500 acres and was 0% contained.

Firefighters said that the fire was burning near the Fisherman's Retreat and that both water-dropping aircraft and ground units were working to control the flames.

Just before 5 p.m., firefighters said that an evacuation warning was in place for zone RVC-0231-B. An evacuation shelter was established at Valley View High School, located at 13135 Nason Street in Moreno Valley, and a shelter for large animals was established at San Jacinto Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand Avenue in San Jacinto.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.