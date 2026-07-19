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Shooting at South Los Angeles street takeover leaves person with critical injuries

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A person was critically injured after being shot at a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that reports of a shooting at a street takeover came in at about 4:35 a.m. near the area of 115th Street and Compton Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, no updates on his condition have been provided.

No additional details, including any information regarding a potential arrest, were immediately made available.

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