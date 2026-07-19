Shooting at South Los Angeles street takeover leaves person with critical injuries

A person was critically injured after being shot at a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that reports of a shooting at a street takeover came in at about 4:35 a.m. near the area of 115th Street and Compton Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, no updates on his condition have been provided.

No additional details, including any information regarding a potential arrest, were immediately made available.