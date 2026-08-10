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Shooting leaves man dead in Lynwood

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A man is dead after a reported shooting in Lynwood overnight, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported at about 11:40 p.m. on the 11800 block of Louise Avenue. 

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's yet to be identified publicly.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately made clear. No information regarding a potential suspect was made available.

Aerial images showed part of a cul-de-sac roped off with police tape and a black sedan appearing to be in the center of the investigation scene.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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