Shooting leaves man dead in Lynwood

A man is dead after a reported shooting in Lynwood overnight, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported at about 11:40 p.m. on the 11800 block of Louise Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's yet to be identified publicly.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately made clear. No information regarding a potential suspect was made available.

Aerial images showed part of a cul-de-sac roped off with police tape and a black sedan appearing to be in the center of the investigation scene.

No additional details were immediately made available.