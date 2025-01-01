Shooting leaves two men hospitalized in Harvard Heights area
Two men were hospitalized following a shooting in Harvard Heights early Wednesday morning.
It happened at around 4:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of W. Pico Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but investigators say that both men were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Detectives are working to determine a motive in the shooting and identify a suspect.
No further information was provided.