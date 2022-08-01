Shooting investigation underway in Paramount; At least 1 person wounded

Authorities were investigating a shooting in Paramount on Monday that left one person injured.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 11:10 a.m. on Paramount Boulevard near Somerset Ranch Road. Upon their arrival, authorities found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person's condition was not immediately known.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, another person was said to have walked into a local emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Views from Sky2 showed several different locations taped off by authorities as they conducted their investigation.