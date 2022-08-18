Watch CBS News
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead

One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. 

When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.

August 18, 2022

