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Shooting near Carson street takeover leaves 1 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A shooting near an apparent street takeover in Carson left a man dead early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the intersection of Charles Willard Street and Harmen Avenue at about 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's yet to be identified publicly.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said one other person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The LASD said at least three people were shot while an apparent street takeover took place in the area. The circumstances of the shootings remain unknown.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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