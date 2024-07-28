Shooting at San Bernardino County bar leaves two dead

Two men are dead after a shooting at a San Bernardino County bar on Saturday.

It happened at around 8 p.m. at Joy's Lounge, a Highland bar located in the 27000 block of Baseline Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

During their preliminary investigation, detectives were able to determine that the victim, identified as 38-year-old Corona man Jonathan McConnell, was involved in some sort of hit-and-run collision with the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Highland resident Aaron Harris.

"McConnell was driving a motorcycle on the 210 Freeway when he split lanes and collided into the sedan occupied by Harris and his two children, ages two and five years old," the SBSD statement said.

After the crash, Harris followed McConnell off the freeway and into the parking lot of the bar, deputies said.

"When McConnell arrived in the parking lot, he met with several people known tho him in front of Joy's Lounge," the statement continued to note. "Harris stopped his vehicle and shouted threats at McConnell."

Deputies say that Harris produced a gun and opened fire on McConnell as he approached his car. McConnell returned fire.

Both men were struck by gunfire and died after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

One other man, unidentified at this point, received a gunshot wound to the hand.

The children were not injured in the incident.

No further information was provided.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact detectives at (909) 890-4904.