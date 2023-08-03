Watch CBS News
Shooting at Crenshaw Station causes delays on Metro

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Riders along Metro's C Line should expect delays Tuesday evening as officers investigate a shooting at one of the stations. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at Metro's Crenshaw Station at Crenshaw Boulevard along the I-105 Freeway. 

At least one person with gunshot wounds to the upper torso was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The gunman ran away from the scene. 

Metro advised riders to expect up to 15-minute delays since the investigation has forced trains to share one track. 

First published on August 2, 2023 / 8:07 PM

