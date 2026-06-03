Shohei Ohtani dominates in 6 scoreless innings, Dodgers rout Diamondbacks 7-0

Shohei Ohtani threw six scoreless innings, Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer into the Chase Field pool and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Wednesday night.

Ohtani (6-2) allowed two hits and struck out six while lowering his major league-best ERA to 0.74. He's allowed one earned run in 24 innings during a four-game winning streak.

Ohtani also hit three singles and reached base five times, scoring a run.

Tucker hit his homer off Zac Gallen (3-5) in the second inning. Freddie Freeman added a two-run single in the third. Max Muncy followed with a run-scoring single and Alex Freeman's two-run single in the seventh put the Dodgers up 7-0.

Los Angeles had 16 hits to win for the 16th time in 19 games.

Arizona had two hits in its fifth loss in six games since winning five straight.

Ohtani was frustrated with his command against Colorado despite winning his last start, dropping a few expletives that were picked up by the on-field mic.

The four-time MVP had a few control issues against the Diamondbacks as well.

Ohtani sailed his first warmup pitch into a group of photographers at the backstop — he of course apologized — and almost hit three different batters in the first three innings.

The right-hander was nearly unhittable when he did keep it around the plate.

Ohtani didn't allow a hit until Gabriel Moreno's double over first base with two outs in the fourth inning and induced an inning-ending double play after Geraldo Perdomo's single in the sixth.

Ohtani threw 89 pitches and was lifted following the Dodgers' long top half of the seventh inning.

Gallen allowed five runs — four earned — on nine hits in five innings.

Up next

Dodgers LHP Justin Wrobleski (7-2, 2.87 ERA) faces Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (2-4, 4.82) in Thursday's series finale.