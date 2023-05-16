Sherman Oaks wine bar burned in structure fire on Ventura Blvd.

A Sherman Oaks wine bar restaurant burned on Ventura Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

Smoke was reported coming from the roof of Augustine Wine Bar at 13456 Ventura Blvd. at 3:22 a.m. KCAL News

Fifty-four firefighters responded and extinguished the fire in 29 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire was contained to the restaurant and no adjoining businesses were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not determined.