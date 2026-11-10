Los Angeles police searching for Sherman Oaks hit-and-run driver that severely injured 69-year-old woman

Los Angeles police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a 69-year-old pedestrian injured after a crash in the San Fernando Valley last month.

The crash happened on Oct. 28, 2026, at around 7:50 a.m., when police said a silver four-door sedan driving east on Hatteras Street crashed into the victim as she crossed the intersection at Willis Avenue inside a crosswalk, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

A screenshot from surveillance video footage showing the hit-and-run crash in Sherman Oaks on Oct. 28, 2026. Los Angeles Police Department

Instead of stopping to help, police say the driver fled from the scene while paramedics rushed the woman to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

Police said a standing reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver, through Los Angeles' Administrative Code Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Los Angeles police shared a video of the moments leading up to the hit-and-run on their YouTube channel.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact Valley Traffic Detective Reyes at 818-644-8114. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.lacrimestoppers.org or by calling 1-877-222-8477.