Los Angeles police searching for Sherman Oaks hit-and-run driver that severely injured 69-year-old woman
Los Angeles police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a 69-year-old pedestrian injured after a crash in the San Fernando Valley last month.
The crash happened on Oct. 28, 2026, at around 7:50 a.m., when police said a silver four-door sedan driving east on Hatteras Street crashed into the victim as she crossed the intersection at Willis Avenue inside a crosswalk, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Instead of stopping to help, police say the driver fled from the scene while paramedics rushed the woman to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.
Police said a standing reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver, through Los Angeles' Administrative Code Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.
Los Angeles police shared a video of the moments leading up to the hit-and-run on their YouTube channel.
Anyone with more information was asked to contact Valley Traffic Detective Reyes at 818-644-8114. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.lacrimestoppers.org or by calling 1-877-222-8477.