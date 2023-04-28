Watch CBS News
Several Westwood businesses burglarized overnight

By KCAL-News Staff

5 West LA restaurants were burglarized overnight; authorities search for 2 masked suspects
Early Friday morning, five businesses along the 1800 block of Westwood Boulevard were burglarized. Authorities are searching for two masked suspects who stole cash from the restaurants.

The burglaries happened between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. by two men wearing gray hoodies, sweatpants and ski masks., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects smashed glass doors to get into the Room Sushi Bar, Laziz Grill and Mashti Malone's Ice Cream.

So far, it is not known what direction the suspects fled in and if surveillance video captured the incidents.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 8:53 AM

