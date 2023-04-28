Several Westwood businesses burglarized in minutes overnight

Early Friday morning, five businesses along the 1800 block of Westwood Boulevard were burglarized within five minutes. Authorities are searching for two masked suspects who stole cash from the restaurants.

The burglaries happened between 2:30 and 2:40 a.m. by two men wearing gray hoodies, sweatpants and ski masks., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects smashed glass doors to get into the Room Sushi Bar, Laziz Grill and Mashti Malone's Ice Cream.

So far, it is not known what direction the suspects fled in and if surveillance video captured the incidents.